LMR Partners LLP Increases Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.64% of Welbilt worth $21,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Welbilt by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. 39,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,725. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 2.03. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

