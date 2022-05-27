LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 35,235 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $19.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $529.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.84. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.45.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

