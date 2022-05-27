LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Position in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of IX Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,395,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,506,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $19,020,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IXAQ remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Friday. 8,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. IX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

