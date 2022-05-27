LMR Partners LLP Acquires 24,962 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,241. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.83 and a 200 day moving average of $257.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

