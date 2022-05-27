Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.86. Approximately 14,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,908,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.26 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 27.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 14.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

