Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Lion stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Lion has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -0.08.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

