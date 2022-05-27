Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,042,450 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

