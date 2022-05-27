Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $14.60.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
