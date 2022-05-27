LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Trading Down 3.5%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 4,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSIXF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC cut their price target on LifeWorks from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on LifeWorks from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on LifeWorks from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

