Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.29

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

