Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:LBSR opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.00.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (LBSR)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.