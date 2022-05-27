Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LBSR opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, as well as 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone; and the Red Rock Canyon gold property, part of Hay Mountain project covering an area of 6,653 acres of State of Arizona Mineral Exploration Permits and 320 acres of Federal Lode Mining Claims.

