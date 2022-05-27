Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Up 308.5% in May

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, an increase of 308.5% from the April 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 5,180,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after buying an additional 1,146,385 shares in the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 1,669.5% during the first quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,571,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 113.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 834,815 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 22.6% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 217,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 2,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

