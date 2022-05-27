LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading 5.1% Higher

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.85. 6,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,574,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

A number of analysts have commented on LC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $472,880. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.