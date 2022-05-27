LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading 5.1% Higher

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.85. 6,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,574,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
A number of analysts have commented on LC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $472,880. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
