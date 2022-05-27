LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. 72,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,594. The firm has a market cap of $978.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

