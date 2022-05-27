LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.00

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($142.55) to €118.00 ($125.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($136.17) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.03.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

