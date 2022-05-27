Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of LSCC opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,401 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,497. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

