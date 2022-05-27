Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Down 0.3%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 41,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 39,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

LTRN has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 384,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

