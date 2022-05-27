Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $760.72

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 760.72 ($9.57) and traded as high as GBX 770.60 ($9.70). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 757 ($9.53), with a volume of 2,070,043 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LAND shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.33) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 828.57 ($10.43).
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 757 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 761.22.
Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
