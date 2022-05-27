Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $760.72

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 760.72 ($9.57) and traded as high as GBX 770.60 ($9.70). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 757 ($9.53), with a volume of 2,070,043 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAND shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.33) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 828.57 ($10.43).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 757 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 761.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.