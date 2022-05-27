Lamden Trading Down 6.3% This Week (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $42,673.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

