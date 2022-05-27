Lamden Reaches One Day Volume of $51,945.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $51,945.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

