Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.88-$4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of LAMR traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.60. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $124.32.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.
LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,447,000 after purchasing an additional 341,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
