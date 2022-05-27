Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.88-$4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LAMR traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.60. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,447,000 after purchasing an additional 341,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

