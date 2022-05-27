Kuende Price Down 76.5% Over Last Week (KUE)

Kuende (KUE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Kuende coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kuende has traded 76.5% lower against the dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $35,699.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,462.89 or 1.00138154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002009 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

