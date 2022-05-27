KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE KT opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.74. KT has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts expect that KT will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.636 per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KT by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KT by 1,493.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 223,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in KT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 219,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

