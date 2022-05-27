Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.56.

KRON opened at $3.41 on Monday. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $193.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,322.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 90,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $348,265.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,064.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

