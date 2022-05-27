KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.67

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.67 and traded as high as C$10.76. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.63, with a volume of 7,148 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.67. The firm has a market cap of C$102.37 million and a P/E ratio of 104.22.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$424.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.