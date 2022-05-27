Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Kornit Digital worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,722. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.38. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.44 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.