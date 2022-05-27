Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 342,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.