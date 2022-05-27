Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $31.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,009,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after buying an additional 257,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $50,119,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
