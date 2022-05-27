Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.

Shares of KSS traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.19. 5,053,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,372. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,336,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

