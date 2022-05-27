Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) PT Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

KNTE stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.51.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,306,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 781,620 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 671,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 600,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 315,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

