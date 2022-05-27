Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

KNTE stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 214,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,795. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $360.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.51.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.