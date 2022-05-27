Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $180.71 and last traded at $180.71. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.47.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

