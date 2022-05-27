Kin (KIN) Hits One Day Volume of $951,667.00

Kin (KIN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Kin has a market capitalization of $22.90 million and approximately $951,667.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.01 or 0.07282174 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00513108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

