Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Keysight reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2022 results beating both the top-line and bottom-line estimates. The company is witnessing growth in both segments, driven by solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions as semiconductor firms are increasingly developing chips based on process technology. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and investments in 400G/ 800G Ethernet for data centers bode well. Moreover, rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for growth. However, the pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to international exposure and increasing operating expenses are concerns. Uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Integration risks due to acquisition binge pose another challenge for the company.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $141.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $630,307,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,603 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

