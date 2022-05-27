KeyCorp Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $217.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.65.

NYSE:ALB opened at $255.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.65. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $157.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

