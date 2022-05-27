Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Rit Capital Partners PLC

Rit Capital Partners PLC decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,000 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 24.0% of Rit Capital Partners PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rit Capital Partners PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $67,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 772,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,458. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

