Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Keppel stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.01. 4,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Get Keppel alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.