KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Get KemPharm alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMPH. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth $166,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.