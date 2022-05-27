Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:K traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,389. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

