Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:K traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,389. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.80.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
