Keep3rV1 Price Tops $124.55 on Major Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $24.91 million and $15.27 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $124.55 or 0.00429655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,989.81 or 1.00001709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

