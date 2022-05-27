Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 208,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 245.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,813 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWM opened at $24.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

