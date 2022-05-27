Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in M&T Bank by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,984,000 after buying an additional 187,367 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $177.75 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

