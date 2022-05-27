Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,119 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,558,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,253,000 after buying an additional 2,812,274 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

