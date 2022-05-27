Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $51,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

