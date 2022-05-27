Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nomura

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIKY opened at $27.31 on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.
