Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nomura

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIKY opened at $27.31 on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

