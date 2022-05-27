Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.68.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.
