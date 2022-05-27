Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of JUSHF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 137,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,707. Jushi has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Get Jushi alerts:

JUSHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Jushi from $3.40 to $3.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.