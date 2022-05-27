Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Issues Earnings Results

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

JUSHF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.90. 137,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. Jushi has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JUSHF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Jushi from $3.40 to $3.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

