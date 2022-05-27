Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on the stock.

JUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 243.75 ($3.07).

JUP opened at GBX 176.60 ($2.22) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.10. The company has a market capitalization of £976.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica bought 854 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £1,793.40 ($2,256.70). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £23,032.86 ($28,983.09).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

