JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $142.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.05.

Shares of JPM opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

